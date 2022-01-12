“Oh My God” Adele (OFFICIAL VIDEO PREMIERE)
Adele's newest video, "Oh My God" from "30" the British singer's fourth studio album is here! The video accompanies the song "Oh My God" the second single to be released from her newest record-breaking album "30".
"Oh My God", written by Adele, is already in the Top 5 in Australia, Canada, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States and a host of other countries while the first song from the new album, "Easy On Me" is still at number one in almost every part of the world. The album "30" is currently in its sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. All of Adele's albums, combined, have earned her a total of 40 weeks at No. 1 over the course of her career. She has become one of the music world's most celebrated performers of all time.
After giving everyone a few teases, the video for "Oh My God" has been highly anticipated.
"Oh My God" Adele (Lyrics)
But I'll make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give good love, I won't lie
It's what keeps me coming back, even though I'm terrified
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don't have to explain myself to you
I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
I said Lord don't let me let me down (oh Lord)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me
I said Lord don't let me let me down (don't let me let myself down)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me
I said Lord don't let me let me down (oh my God)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me (oh, oh, oh)
I said Lord don't let me let me down
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Well it's a battle that I cannot fight
I said Lord don't let me let me down (but I want to have fun)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me (mmh, yeah)
I said Lord don't let me let me down (mmh, yeah)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me (I know that it's wrong)
I said Lord don't let me let me down (but I want to have fun)
Lord don't let me, I said Lord don't let me (mmh, yeah)
I said Lord don't let me let me down (mmh, yeah)