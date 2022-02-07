Super Bowl week is here and the Joe Burrow hype in this neck of the woods is about as high as it can go.

With that level of enthusiasm in Louisiana, you just knew there would be a song to ride that wave, and sure enough there is one that just came out.

Baton Rouge radio personality and voice actor Scott Innes teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer Nelson Blanchard and Cajun musician Jo-EL Sonnier for a little number called "Super Burrow Ring." The song even features the gravelly voice of former LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

The song is basically in the key of Hank Williams, Jr.'s "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight." A music video for the song was released over the weekend and you can enjoy it here.

If you watched the video all the way through, you'll see a bit of a disclosure at the end. It basically states that no one is making any money off of this song, so just enjoy.

This is a fan video project. All parties involved contributed their time and talent, and will not profit in any way. No money has been made or will be made off of this song/video.

Of course, Joe Burrow cemented his legendary status in Louisiana after guiding the LSU Tigers to the 2020 College Football National Championship.

He was then selected #1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season.

However, Burrow would bounce back and have a stellar sophomore NFL campaign and has led his team to Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kick-off is set for 5:30 pm.