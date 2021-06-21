LSU Target Mike Bianco to Remain Head Baseball Coach at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco interviewed with LSU last Thursday for their current head coaching vacancy, according to Glenn Guilbeau, but not was offered the job after the meeting.

Bianco was still viewed as a strong candidate for the Tigers up until last night. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward can now cross his name off the list.

Bianco released a statement last night confirming his commitment to the Rebels, while Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced a contract extension for his head coach.

"Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford. I'm proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball." - Mike Bianco

"Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights. We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there." - Ole Miss AD Keith Carter

With Bianco staying put in Oxford, more focus will fall on East Carolina head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, who also reportedly interviewed at LSU last week, per Guilbeau.

