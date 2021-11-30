Is Lane Kiffin Trolling LSU with This Louisiana License Plate Tweet?

Either he's hinting at a move to Louisiana, or Lane Kiffin got jokes.

It was a whirlwind weekend on the college coaching carousel and Lane Kiffin decided he would hop on for a ride late Sunday afternoon. After news broke that Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier was headed to Florida, reports of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to USC also began to surface.

Both of these moves were great for the fanbases of each respective team, but LSU fans watched the hectic news cycle wondering what it meant for their coaching search.

With Riley and Napier off the board, LSU fans felt their pickings continue to slim since names like Aranda, Fisher, and other top candidates had already verbally committed to the teams they are currently coaching.

As LSU fans began to freak out on Twitter Kiffin decided to add a bit of fuel to the fire by posting a picture of a BMW with a Louisiana license plate.

He also posted a shot of the Superdome, adding more ambiguity to his Louisiana messaging on Twitter.

The fact that Kiffin added no context to these photos only elevated the frenzy of an already hectic situation. Of course, since Kiffin has been linked to the open slots in the college coaching carousel, it's not crazy to think that LSU could look within the SEC West for their next play-caller.

This was almost too easy of a trolling opportunity for Kiffin, as noted by some of the replies to his tweet.

More than likely, Kiffin was in Louisiana to recruit, as he shared images of some of his visits on the same social platform.

Oh, he also shared a similar post—but with Texas plates.

But as we learned this weekend, you can never say never, and we can't always be sure when it comes to where some of these coaches will land when the carousel picks up speed.

For now, LSU hasn't named a successor to Coach O who announced his time at LSU is officially over after beating Texas A&M in thrilling last-minute fashion this past Saturday night in Death Valley. Orgeron announced he would immediately be heading to Destin during his postgame presser, so as of today LSU is literally without a head coach.

Kiffin, for what it's worth, is in a good spot at Ole Miss after the Rebels have put together a 10-win season for the first time in school history after beating Mississippi State with an Egg Bowl victory on Thanksgiving.

But it won't stop him from trolling an SEC rival.