Louisiana OMV Responds to ‘Racist’ License Plate Spotted in Traffic

After a recent controversial sighting in traffic, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) has recalled a personalized license plate after it was flagged for its racist connotation. The plate, spotted in Houston, Texas, was brought to public attention by Andrew Hemingway, a resident of Houston, who noticed the troubling message while driving.

Hemingway, who has a keen interest in vanity plates, was stunned to see the plate reading 'LINCHN1'. "I was just stuck in traffic, looked over and realized what it said," Hemingway shared. His immediate reaction was one of disbelief and concern, as the message seemed to be connected to slavery, a dark period in American history characterized by racial terror.

Hemingway's quick thinking led him to capture a photograph of the plate. "It is derogatory and harkens back to a horrible part of American history," he stated.

The Louisiana OMV, upon being notified, acted promptly, issuing a statement and recalling the plate. They acknowledged the oversight in allowing such a plate to be issued, stating, "Ethnic, racial, vulgar, or indecent connotation that may be offensive to good taste and decency are not allowed on personalized plates."

Hemingway was relieved by the OMV taking swift action and expressed his hope that such oversights would not occur in the future. "I'm happy to shine a light on it. I'm happy to be playing a part in fixing a problem in our society," Hemingway concluded.

See the full story here at WGNO.