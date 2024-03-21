BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A nationwide technical outage Thursday left DMVs across the country in the lurch, including Office of Motor Vehicles branches in Louisiana.

"Due to technical issues experienced by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), the LouisianaOMV cannot process driver's license and ID card transactions at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the department announced on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

The problem has since been rectified, but as the issue was ongoing, the OMV and similar offices in other states were unable to process IDs and do other vital work.

Once the AAMVA problems were resolved, things seemed to return to normal, but there are very few answers as to what happened to cause the outage in the first place.

A spokesperson for the AAMVA said the problem was a result of a "loss in cloud connectivity."

"During that time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver's licenses and motor vehicle titles," the spokesperson told news outlets. "This prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during the outage."

The spokespersons told media outlets that the AAMVA is "working internally and with their cloud providers to determine the root cause of the outage."

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) is a nonprofit organization representing motor vehicle and law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.

Founded in 1933, AAMVA promotes uniformity in motor vehicle laws and standards across jurisdictions. It develops model laws and best practices to improve efficiency and safety in motor vehicle administration and enforcement. AAMVA facilitates information sharing, training, and technical assistance among its members to address challenges and promote innovation.

The association collaborates with industry partners and government agencies to enhance driver licensing, vehicle registration, and identification systems. AAMVA plays a crucial role in supporting its members and advancing excellence in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety.