Do You Pull a Boat Trailer? LDWF and OMV Announce Changes

If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.

Residents Of Devastated Louisiana Parish Struggle To Rebuild Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

It's not very often that we get to report to you that the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is making life even easier for you. Okay, the OMV catches a lot of undeserved flack for long lines and wait times. But the fact is, at least where I live, the OMV line moves really quickly and the office is very streamlined.

Still, it's good to know that government agencies like the OMV and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries can escape their bureaucratic boundaries and work together on a project that makes sense for almost all of us.

If you pull a boat on a trailer in Louisiana you know that can be a cumbersome proposition.

No, I'm not talking about putting your boat in the water at the boat ramp, I'm speaking of the licensing and registration for that trailer and that boat. In the past, you'd have to visit an LDWF office to get your boat registered and then you'd need to visit OMV for that license plate and registration for your trailer.

Beginning June 13th the Office of Motor Vehicles will post a representative at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife headquarters located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. That representative will be available from 8 am to 4 pm specifically to assist with the registration of boat trailers.

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles loading...

To make things even more convenient a representative from the Louisiana Department of Revenue will be on hand to process any tax payments that might need to be during the registration process for your boat. Officials with each of these state agencies hope that "one-stop-shopping" will be a benefit for residents of the state who need to take care of this kind of business.

todor obretenov via YouTube todor obretenov via YouTube loading...

One thing you will want to keep in mind is this. The OMV representative will only be able to assist in the registration of your trailer during these Monday sessions at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife Office. For other OMV transactions, you'll need to visit the office that is nearest you.