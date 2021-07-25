Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases being reported in Louisiana, the Office of Motor Vehicles has announced that masks will once again be required in their buildings.

The amount of cases of COVID reported by the Louisiana Department of Health has continued to climb over the last several weeks.

So many places have been relaxing policies in the last several months, but because of the number of cases along with increased hospitalizations, state officials will now require anyone entering their facilities to mask up. If you come without a mask, one will be given to you.

What Can I Do If I Don't Want To Deal With The Hassle Of Going To The OMV?

You have options. If you don't want to visit an actual OMV office, many of the services that you need can be found by using their website. You can get a replacement registration for your vehicle or another copy. If you need to cancel your license plate, this is also something that can be done at the website. Do you need to renew your registration? Not a problem, that too can be done online.

In fact. officials with the department are suggesting that you go online first to see if you can do your needed transactions that way before you even take the time to visit the local office.

Is There An App For That?

Yes, there is an app for the OMV. The LA Wallet App is a great resource to have on your phone. If you need to do something simple like renew your driver's license, or even if you need to get a duplicate driver's license, there is a way to do that through the app.

In reference to this change in policy, OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain had the following to say,

Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees.

While at any field office, you will also be asked to remember the social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart.

