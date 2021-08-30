LSU to Students: Do Not Rush Back to Campus

LSU is asking their students to not rush back to campus as power outages and poor cellular connectivity following Hurricane Ida are being resolved.

A letter from LSU President William F. Tate IV went out to students and families Monday morning after the eye of Hurricane Ida roared to the east of Baton Rouge Sunday night. While Ida's west side hit Baton Rouge hard, the east side of the storm devastated southeastern Louisiana, leaving millions of dollars in repairs.

LSU officials assured parents not to be alarmed and that "LSU and the city are working to get things back online asap.

Youtube via BRProud News - NBC Local 33 / Fox44

President Tate's letter is below:

Dear LSU Community, In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, I wanted to address our students, faculty and staff directly. We’re asking you not to rush back to campus. I know many of you are eager to check on the status of things, but please wait for us to give the all-clear once we’ve had the opportunity to make sure campus is safe for your return. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with those who have been impacted by this storm. We’ll have more information to share later about ways that you can seek assistance, but until then, please know that your LSU family is thinking of you. Sincerely, William F. Tate IV

LSU President

