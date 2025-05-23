Highlights:

Viral claims linking displaced manhole covers to hurricanes are not supported by science

Pressure from overwhelmed drainage systems causes covers to lift during storms

The phenomenon is a real infrastructure issue—not a meteorological omen

Public safety risks include hidden flood hazards and sewer system damage

No, Displaced Manhole Covers Aren’t Predicting Hurricanes—But They Are a Problem

Here's what's really going on when you see manhole covers move during a New Orleans downpour.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — You might’ve a video online or people panicking over some manhole covers in New Orleans “levitating” during a big storm, water gushing out like a geyser, and people in the comments claiming it’s some kind of warning sign that a hurricane is coming.

The problem? It appears the original video might have been edited, and the account pushing it is a known conspiracy theorist and serial fabulist.

Here's the thing. We're pretty sure the viral claim is fake, as there’s also no science to back that up.

But what’s actually happening? That’s still something worth paying attention to, because it's pretty important when it comes to the city's infrastructure.

Get our free mobile app

It’s About Pressure—Not Prophecy

When heavy rain overwhelms the drainage system, water rushes into underground pipes faster than the system can handle it. That builds up pressure fast. Sometimes air gets trapped, too.

And all that force has to go somewhere. So it pushes up—right through manhole covers.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

According to the Journal of the Water Management Modeling Conference, it’s a well-documented hydraulic pressure phenomenon, not an omen. WWLTV has even captured it happening in real-time: water, air, and storm debris shooting out of the city’s overloaded drains.

About That Hurricane Claim...

Despite what a TikTok comment section might say, there’s no meteorologist out there tracking manhole covers to predict a storm. Hurricanes are forecast using satellite data, ocean temperatures, and years of atmospheric modeling, not street-level drainage quirks.

After Katrina, the American Society of Civil Engineers made it clear: the disaster wasn’t because of some ignored “sign.” It happened because the infrastructure failed—levees broke, pumps stalled, and systems didn’t hold. The warning wasn’t supernatural—it was structural.

What This Actually Means for You

Just because manhole covers don’t predict hurricanes doesn’t mean they’re not dangerous. When floodwaters rise, an open or shifted manhole can be deadly. Drivers can’t see them. Pedestrians might walk right into them. And all that pressure? It’s not doing any favors for our aging infrastructure.

So if you see a cover pop during a storm, treat it like what it is: a sign that our drainage system is under serious stress. Avoid it. Report it. And stay tuned to actual weather experts—not the internet myth machine.

The Bottom Line

Manhole covers jumping during a storm don’t mean a hurricane’s coming—they mean our city’s plumbing is struggling. It’s a drainage problem, not a prediction.

Let’s keep the focus on real public safety and not viral superstition. If you’re watching storm drains bubble up, it’s time to stay alert—but for the right reasons.