LSU’s Shareef O’Neal Entering The Transfer Portal

LSU basketball has gone through a whirlwind. Even though they just hired Matt McMahon LSU is experiencing a bunch of players leaving for the transfer portal. And the latest player to enter the portal is Shareef O'Neal.

This is the second time Shareef has transferred. I get him leaving due to his coach not being there and the fact LSU may be hit with a lot of sanctions. Hopefully, he can find a place that can be his permanent home before he makes a push for the NBA. However, the NBA shouldn't be his main concern as of now. His concern should be getting on the floor in college which he hasn't done much of.

It will be interesting to see how McMahon rebuilds this LSU Basketball team. He has his work cut out for him. But first LSU must face the sanctions that are on the horizon.