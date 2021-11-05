Mississippi Lyft Driver Kidnapped, Shot Seven Times By Passenger

According to one report, a Mississippi Lyft driver was shot seven times after being called for a ride and subsequently robbed. The suspect later admitted to the crime and was arrested, but not before shooting the driver who is now in the hospital recovering.

WDSU News says that 36-year-old Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger from an apartment complex in Byram, MS. Shortly after picking up the passenger, he pulled out a gun and took control of the vehicle, kidnapping Littrell.

The suspect, 17-year-old Dontarius Magee, made multiple demands of the driver including supplying her PIN number, debit cards, and also asked what was in her house per the reports.

After Magee got what he wanted out of Littrell, he brought her to the woods where he told the driver to get on her knees and proceeded to shoot her seven times.

Miraculously, Littrell survived the gun shots and was able to make her way to a nearby apartment where she got help. She is now in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

Magee was arrested by Jackson Police and charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He is in jail without bond and through interviews with authorities, it is reportedly believed that this wasn't the first instance where Magee has committed this type of crime.

