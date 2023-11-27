LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash that occurred in Lafayette on Monday morning. The crash left one person dead.

According to a Lafayette Police Department statement, LPD arrived at the scene after the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. In the release, LPD noted that the driver of a dump truck veered off the road in the construction zone near the Lafayette Regional Airport.

The statement says that the driver veered off the road "due to medical reasons."

Once off the road, it struck several trailers and overturned before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to a local hospital and, according to police, was pronounced dead.

The driver remains unidentified at this time as law enforcement attempts to notify next of kin. More information may become available as the LPD investigation into the crash continues.

