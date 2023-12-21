Four Hospitalized Following Major Three-Vehicle Collision on Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette

A serious traffic collision on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette has resulted in the hospitalization of four individuals, with some sustaining critical injuries. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the scene involving three vehicles, which led to a temporary closure of the road between the 300 to 500 blocks.

The accident, which required the presence of patrol officers and traffic investigators, caused significant disruption to the normal flow of traffic on Thursday (Dec. 21). Motorists were advised to avoid the area as emergency services worked to secure the scene and assist those involved.

According to police, four occupants from the involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital. Two of these individuals suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. However, the condition of the other two was more severe, with both initially listed as critical.

In an update provided by the authorities, it was confirmed that the two critically injured individuals have now been stabilized.

The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.