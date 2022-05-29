Major Nationwide Mega Chain Store Closing 71 Stores Permanently

Once the chain store that beat all chain stores and an icon in the shopping world, Sears is finding it impossible to keep up with modern times and has deteriorated becoming only a caricature of its once dominant self. The once leader of the retail world is closing at least 71 of its stores in the coming weeks.

At least 71 Sears Hometown stores are calling it quits in the next few weeks including one in Louisiana. The complete list of Sears Hometown closings first appeared on TheLayoff.com website.

Sears, which also owns the failing Kmart retail chain, went into bankruptcy protection back in 2018. Transformco acquired both of the brands and kept each out of liquidation until now.

Many of the stores to be closed took to social media to announce their closing and to invite communities to shop their liquidation sales.

Unfortunately we must announce the closing of our Sears Hometown Store. It is not a decision that we have made lightly. -Facebook Page for Sears Hometown in Luling, Louisiana

The Luling, La. store will officially close on June 23.

Here is a list of Sears Hometown stores that have taken to social media to advertise their closing.

Alice, Texas

Arcadia, Florida

Arlington, Texas

Batesville, Arkansas

Cambridge, Minnesota

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cleveland, Mississippi

Cleveland, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Colby, Kansas

Cypress, Texas

Derby Center, Vermont

Edenton, North Carolina

Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Englewood, Florida

Escanaba, Michigan

Fallon, Nevada

Farmington, Missouri

Fort Stockton, Texas

Friday Harbor, Washington

Gallipolis, Ohio

Georgetown, South Carolina

Grass Valley, California

Greenfield, Indiana

Green Valley, Arizona

Gunnison, Colorado

Hamilton, Montana

Helena, Montana

Henderson, North Carolina

Houghton, Michigan

Ionia, Michigan

Jesup, Georgia

Keokuk, Iowa

Kerrville, Texas

Kilmarnock, Virginia

Kingman, Arizona

Knox, Indiana

La Grande, Oregon

Lake City, South Carolina

Lakeport, California

League City, Texas

Litchfield, Minnesota

Logan, Ohio

Luling, Louisiana

Marshall, Minnesota

Mineola, Texas

Moses Lake, Washington

Niceville, Florida

Newton, Kansas

Oklahoma City

Pampa, Texas

Paris, Tennessee

Paris, Texas

Parker, Arizona

Pasadena, Texas

Plymouth, Indiana

Popular Bluff, Missouri

Potsdam, New York

River Falls, Wisconsin

Robinson, Illinois

San Marcos, Texas

Shawnee, Oklahoma

St. Mary’s, Georgia

Sunnyside, Washington

Taos, New Mexico

Tomah, Wisconsin

Truckee, California

Victoria, Texas

Washington, Missouri

Waterloo, Illinois

Waynesboro, Mississippi

Most stores will close their doors by the end of June. Sears was founded in 1892 in Chicago. The massive Sears Hometown closings are a reminder that things are different, the world is different and consumer needs change fast and the retail world has to keep up.