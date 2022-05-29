Major Nationwide Mega Chain Store Closing 71 Stores Permanently
Once the chain store that beat all chain stores and an icon in the shopping world, Sears is finding it impossible to keep up with modern times and has deteriorated becoming only a caricature of its once dominant self. The once leader of the retail world is closing at least 71 of its stores in the coming weeks.
At least 71 Sears Hometown stores are calling it quits in the next few weeks including one in Louisiana. The complete list of Sears Hometown closings first appeared on TheLayoff.com website.
Sears, which also owns the failing Kmart retail chain, went into bankruptcy protection back in 2018. Transformco acquired both of the brands and kept each out of liquidation until now.
Many of the stores to be closed took to social media to announce their closing and to invite communities to shop their liquidation sales.
Unfortunately we must announce the closing of our Sears Hometown Store. It is not a decision that we have made lightly. -Facebook Page for Sears Hometown in Luling, Louisiana
The Luling, La. store will officially close on June 23.
Here is a list of Sears Hometown stores that have taken to social media to advertise their closing.
- Alice, Texas
- Arcadia, Florida
- Arlington, Texas
- Batesville, Arkansas
- Cambridge, Minnesota
- Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Cleveland, Mississippi
- Cleveland, Texas
- Cody, Wyoming
- Colby, Kansas
- Cypress, Texas
- Derby Center, Vermont
- Edenton, North Carolina
- Elizabeth City, North Carolina
- Englewood, Florida
- Escanaba, Michigan
- Fallon, Nevada
- Farmington, Missouri
- Fort Stockton, Texas
- Friday Harbor, Washington
- Gallipolis, Ohio
- Georgetown, South Carolina
- Grass Valley, California
- Greenfield, Indiana
- Green Valley, Arizona
- Gunnison, Colorado
- Hamilton, Montana
- Helena, Montana
- Henderson, North Carolina
- Houghton, Michigan
- Ionia, Michigan
- Jesup, Georgia
- Keokuk, Iowa
- Kerrville, Texas
- Kilmarnock, Virginia
- Kingman, Arizona
- Knox, Indiana
- La Grande, Oregon
- Lake City, South Carolina
- Lakeport, California
- League City, Texas
- Litchfield, Minnesota
- Logan, Ohio
- Luling, Louisiana
- Marshall, Minnesota
- Mineola, Texas
- Moses Lake, Washington
- Niceville, Florida
- Newton, Kansas
- Oklahoma City
- Pampa, Texas
- Paris, Tennessee
- Paris, Texas
- Parker, Arizona
- Pasadena, Texas
- Plymouth, Indiana
- Popular Bluff, Missouri
- Potsdam, New York
- River Falls, Wisconsin
- Robinson, Illinois
- San Marcos, Texas
- Shawnee, Oklahoma
- St. Mary’s, Georgia
- Sunnyside, Washington
- Taos, New Mexico
- Tomah, Wisconsin
- Truckee, California
- Victoria, Texas
- Washington, Missouri
- Waterloo, Illinois
- Waynesboro, Mississippi
Most stores will close their doors by the end of June. Sears was founded in 1892 in Chicago. The massive Sears Hometown closings are a reminder that things are different, the world is different and consumer needs change fast and the retail world has to keep up.