Sears Leaving Louisiana as Company to Close Lafayette Location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It appears we will soon see the last of Sears in Louisiana as the company is set to shut down its Lafayette Home & Life store, one of only two like it in the country.

It's been a relatively rapid exit for Sears, an iconic brand that has been closing down stores across Louisiana and the country over the last decade amid bankruptcy filings. In 2017, Sears left its longtime spot in the Acadiana Mall. That preceeded the opening of the Sears Home & Life store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway four years ago. The Advocate, who is reporting the impending closure of the Sears Home & Life store, also points out store closures in Bayou Vista, Eunice, Franklin, Jennings, Mansura, Many, Morgan City, Luling, Opelousas, and Ville Plate over the last few years.

I did call the Lafayette location and the worker would not confirm the going out of business signs posted in the store - reported by The Advocate - but referenced me to a national number that was no longer in service after saying she could not comment on the situation.

The Facebook page Closed in Acadiana first mentioned this on Wednesday.

Closed In Acadiana Facebook Post loading...

Facebook Screenshot loading...

As someone who shopped the Sears Home & Life store on Ambassador, they have been a great source for appliances, mattresses, and other home items. They have served as a more specific version of the iconic brand that will be sad to see leave for good.

With that being said, a closure date has not been announced yet.

