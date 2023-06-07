Major Vehicle Crash in Lafayette, Louisiana Sends 2 People to the Hospital, Police Investigating

Credit: Brandon Comeaux/KPEL News

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Police are investigating a serious crash that hospitalized two people Wednesday morning.

KLFY is currently reporting that the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m., when a vehicle exited the right side of the road and hit a tree. Two occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash.

The crash, which did shut down a lane of the road for a while, occurred in the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffrey, which includes Women's and Children's Hospital.

Credit: Google Maps
The injuries are serious, according to police. No other information is available at this time.

