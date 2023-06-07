LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Police are investigating a serious crash that hospitalized two people Wednesday morning.

KLFY is currently reporting that the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m., when a vehicle exited the right side of the road and hit a tree. Two occupants of the vehicle were injured in the crash.

The crash, which did shut down a lane of the road for a while, occurred in the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffrey, which includes Women's and Children's Hospital.

The 4600 block of Ambassador Caffrey, which is close to Women's and Children's Hospital.

The injuries are serious, according to police. No other information is available at this time.

