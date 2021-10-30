Mallard Cove golf course was a staple in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for years and was located by the Chennault airfield in Lake Charles. It closed down a while back as the airfield bought the property where the course was located.

That posed the question for golfers and locals, is the course going to ever come back and where will it be located? Well, the answer is Yes and Yes.

The new Mallard Cove Golf Course has been under construction for the past couple of years and now that is complete and is now located in East Lake Charles and is now open to the public.

The new course has been renamed the Mallard Cove Golf Club and boasts a Scottish links-inspired golf course designed by Jeff Blume.

The city of Lake Charles said,

This Championship golf course features five sets of tee boxes, elevated greens, and rolling hills. The golf course is surrounded by native areas and no trees to produce a true Scottish links experience that will be unique to Louisiana

The course is now open to the public and is currently taking tee times. The new course is located at 3470 Morganfield Drive in Lake Charles, La.

Want to see what the course looks like? Check out these pictures.

Mallard Cove (Photo provided by City Of Lake Charles)

Mallard Cove (Photo provided by City Of Lake Charles)

Mallard Cove (Photo provided by City Of Lake Charles)

Mallard Cove (Photo provided by City Of Lake Charles)

Mallard Cove (Photo provided by City Of Lake Charles)