Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Crowley Arrested in Lafayette

A suspect wanted in a violent domestic incident that nearly turned deadly in Crowley was captured over the weekend in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police arrested Derek O'Neal, Jr. in the 1700 block of N. University Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning as he had an active warrant for Attempted Murder stemming from that incident. According to our news partners at KATC, O'Neal is accused of getting into an altercation with a woman at a home on Avenue H last week, allegedly assaulting her and then firng two rounds on the ground near her before driving to his home in the 1000 block of Avenue L.

Derek O'Neil Jr, photo from Crowley Police Department Derek O'Neil Jr, photo from Crowley Police Department loading...

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says two girls that were in the home at the time are no longer there and are safe.

Oneal has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

