Man Arrested After Heated Argument Leads to Gunshots in Opelousas

Bystanders were nearly injured on Tuesday as a heated argument between two people nearly turned deadly in Opelousas.

According to a press release from local police, officers responded to the 600 block of Sapphire Street as lunchtime was approaching after shots rang out in the area. 19-year-old Treshawn L. Thomas is accused of firing several rounds in the direction of the person he was arguing with and at least two other bystanders. He was listed on the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Daily Arrest Report Wednesday morning and has been charged with three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

mugshot via Opelousas PD

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators say more arrests are possible and they are still trying to determine if anyone shot back at Thomas.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

