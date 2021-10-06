Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish?

Fourteen names appear on the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Daily Arrest Reports over the last two days (October 5 & 6).

There were a noticeable amount of people arrested from out-of-town, especially from the Baton Rouge area. Opelousas, though, still leads the way with the most people arrested from a single city.

Joel P. Ellis, Jr., age 59, 1376 Highway 360, Palmetto, LA., 71358, Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Rogers, Jr., age 41, 6861 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA., 70805, Felony theft, possession of schedule I CDS (2 counts), simple burglary. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Phil Anthony Bryant, age 37, 622 Sapphire Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (4 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Biagase, age 18, 834 E. Jefferson Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Window tint violation, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Treshawn Lanathan Thomas, age 19, 172 Anita Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Attempted first-degree murder (3 counts). Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jordan Terrell Bob, age 33, 1506 Iris Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Henderson, age 41, 2085 College Avenue, Baker, LA., 70714, Simple burglary, felony theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kaydon James Noel, age 19, 105 Walter Drive, Carencro, LA., 70520, Hold for Lafayette Parish. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Datavanie Zenon, age 21, 109 Linares Drive, Carencro, LA., 70520, Hold for Lafayette Parish. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Panda Faye Wieweck, age 58, 515 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew James Buck, age 26, 828 N. Court Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Criminal damage to property, bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Gordon Hogness, age 25, 104 Shawn Street, Church Point, LA., 70525, Open alcoholic container (3 counts), illegal carrying of weapons, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Grand Coteau Police Department.

Theresa Andrus, age 55, 107 Luke Street, Grand Coteau, LA., 70541, Obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting, harboring a fugitive. Arrested by Washington Police Department.

Kermit Joseph Leger, Jr., age 44, 130 Squirrel Lane, Sunset, LA., 70584, Residential contractor fraud. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

