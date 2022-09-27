Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents
A birthday party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened.
Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- LA RS 14:94 Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities – 9 counts
- LA RS 14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles
- LA RS 14:37.4 Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- LA RS 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
Walker's bond has been set at $425,000.00.
Deputies say another alleged shooter - a 16-year-old juvenile - was positively identified and was issued a juvenile citation for the following charges:
- LA RS 14:94 Illegal Use of a Weapon – 2 counts
- LA RS 14:37.4 Aggravated Assault
- LA RS 14:95.8 Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
Also, a victim of a fight identify another 16-year-old juvenile as one of the people who attacked him. That juvenile has been issued a juvenile citation for the following:
- LA RS 14:34 Aggravated Battery
- LA RS 14:329.7 Riot
And, finally, the adult of the home where the party was held - David Dorsey - was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.
In a video posted to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Facebook page, Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero issued a warning to parents and teenagers to beware of the fact that social media being used to promote parties can also serve as a way to attract "uninvited and unwanted guests."
Fortunately, no one was injured, according to Sheriff Romero.
