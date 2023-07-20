GRAND COTEAU, La. (KPEL News) - A female is now safe after an hours-long standoff at a Grand Coteau home ended peacefully.

According to reports from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the female called 911 around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday to report someone shot at her. Grand Coteau Police arrived first on the scene and requested backup, saying the man inside with her was a known violent offender who allegedly fired two shots inside the home and had barricaded himself inside.

After two hours following the arrival of sheriff's deputies and SWAT, the suspect gave them hope of coming out then changed his mind several times before deciding not to surrender. SWAT then went inside and apprehended him using non lethal force. After being sent to the hospital for a mental evaluation, the suspect was then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Spokesman for the St. Landry Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux spoke with KPEL's Brandon Comeaux and Mark Pope about the incident, as well as the separate case of a man claiming to be a sovereign citizen who allegedly shot a tow truck driver who was there to repossess his vehicle.

62-year-old Perry Glenn Stelly faces the following charges:

Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Resisting an Officer

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Possession/deal Firearms Obliterated Number/mark

Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Robbing Man in Opelousas, Louisiana

In other St. Landry Parish news, Dwayne Simmons has pled guilty to shooting and robbing a man on the night of August 30, 2018, in a case that was investigated by Opelousas Police.

In all, Simmons pled guilty to the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of CDS II-cocaine