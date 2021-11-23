43-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette was found dead from multiple gunshots in the 1500 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge on August 30th.

Nearly three months later, her alleged killer was arrested at a home in the 400 block of 13th Street in the Hub City.

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Linus P. Shelvin - also of Lafayette - has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after a brief stay in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder.

No bond has been set at this time.

