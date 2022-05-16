Man Arrested in Sunday Shooting in Lafayette

Shots rang out Sunday evening in the 500 block of Marigny Circle in Lafayette; fortunately, no one was injured.

But, the suspect has been arrested.

Roel Rivera-Briones, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office Roel Rivera-Briones, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office loading...

34-year-old Roel Rivera-Briones now faces a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say he fired multiple shots at one victim during the incident. Apparently, the gunman was a bad shot because the victim was not injured.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

The suspect now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

