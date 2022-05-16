Man Arrested in Sunday Shooting in Lafayette
Shots rang out Sunday evening in the 500 block of Marigny Circle in Lafayette; fortunately, no one was injured.
But, the suspect has been arrested.
34-year-old Roel Rivera-Briones now faces a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say he fired multiple shots at one victim during the incident. Apparently, the gunman was a bad shot because the victim was not injured.
The suspect now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
