(KPEL News) - State officials say an Opelousas man has been arrested on a charge of Aggravated Arson after being accused of setting a home on fire while two people were inside.

What Happened During the Opelousas House Fire

When a fire occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Madeline Street near Tennis Street in Opelousas, firefighters responded immediately to extinguish the blaze. As the investigation into the fire's origin continued, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called in.

Investigators Determine Opelousas House Fire Was Intentional

According to Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Chief Bryan Adams, the fire at that home was intentionally set. While the investigation was underway, investigators identified a suspect in the fire as 22-year-old Antonio Livings of Opelousas.

Inside the home at the time of the fire were a man and a woman. Adams says it was determined that Livings is an ex-boyfriend of one of the two people in the home when the fire was set.

Both the man and woman who were inside the home when the fire started were able to flee from the home without being injured.

According to officials, the fire happened on the night of Friday, January 9.

How to Report Suspected Arson in Louisiana

State Fire Marshal officials want to remind residents that if you suspect something criminal has happened with a fire, you can report that information. To access the information, visit lasfm.org and select the "Arson Fires" tab.

