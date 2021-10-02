This is funny.

Watch as a man demonstrates how various animals would run if they were animals. And yes, everyone seems to be very much on point.

In the video, the man mocks animals like dogs, squirrels, a cheetah, and even a sloth. Personally, my favorite demonstration was when this guy mocked how a squirrel would run it was a human.

YouTube Daniel LaBelle

How many times have you seen a squirrel attempt to cross a road and it goes back and forth? He nailed it with this one.

Also, when the guy in the video mocked the deer crossing the road, it was straight to the point as well.

If you know an animal lover you need to share this with them. I think they'll love it as much as I did.

This is great! Enjoy!