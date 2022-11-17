A man fleeing law enforcement injured himself after jumping over a railing on the Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen on Wednesday evening.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the chase went down on LA 1 shortly before 7:00 pm.

The man was reportedly fleeing law enforcement when he crashed his vehicle on the bridge and then proceeded to leap over the railing in an escape attempt.

Drivers on LA 1 took to social media to elaborate on the incident.

The suspect survived the fall and was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be some broken bones.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies suspected that the man may have been an undocumented immigrant. He's expected to face criminal charges once he is released from the hospital.

If new information becomes available, we will update this story.