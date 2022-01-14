Man Goes to Target Without Wife – Her Tearful Reaction Goes Viral

Back in the day when Will Smith was the Fresh Prince he produced a rather popular little tune entitled, Parents Just Don't Understand. While this article is about parents, it's more about the relationship between a husband and his wife. But the underlying factor in both stories is the "just don't understand" part.

It has been well documented that men and women seem to think from different parts of the brain. While a lot of our thoughts do suggest a good deal of common ground there are some areas of cognizant thought that just don't click between the genders.

I think it's that great mystery between men and women that has kept the species alive and flourishing for so long. I mean, who doesn't love a good mystery, right? Every morning a man can look across the breakfast table at his wife and not have a clue what is on her mind. Meanwhile, that same wife can look across the table at her husband and know exactly what he is thinking, she just doesn't know why he'd even think that.

Shopping is often an area of consternation between the genders. Women seem to enjoy it and in fact, some of them even feel energized by a good shopping trip. Meanwhile, men tend to look at shopping as a chore.

And while we, as men, don't look forward to shopping excursions we should understand that for a lot of ladies, especially moms with small kids, a trip to the store, is basically a claustrophobia break from life as a mom. Especially if the kids are staying at home with dear old dad.

Such was the case for Instagram user @positively_Paige. She posted a video that every man who watches will not understand, yet every woman who views will probably not only understand, they will say they have lived it.

Here's what happened when Paige's husband announced that he had stopped in at their local Target and he did it without her being with him.

What a lot of men will see in this video is a woman acting in an illogical manner. He, the husband just "popped in" at a local store. That's it. That's all. Why is she crying?

What a lot of women will see is themselves. They see a tired mom whose opportunities to just stop what she's doing and "pop-in" at a local store have been compromised because of her family responsibilities. When you have kids you don't just "pop in" it requires planning to go to the store.

Also, Paige admitted she hadn't been to her local Target in more than a month. I am sure she was just really wanting to step away from the world of Paw Patrol and other kid conversations to interact with real live adults in the real world.

I can totally get it. I don't think I would have cried but I do understand the feeling of being put upon by your spouse, even though that's not what the spouse intended to do or even realized he was doing. I bet that guy won't ever go to Target again.