Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.

We took to social media to find out where the men of Acadiana head (pun intended) to get a great haircut. Most men said they have been going to the same hair stylists for years. Others, especially men new to the Acadiana area, said they really didn't know where to go.

We found that most men don't care if the hairstylist is male or female as long as they can get the job done.

Men want a hairdresser or barber to listen to what they like, however, some men don't know what hairstyle fits them and need the guidance of a professional.

Our survey delivers what the participants claim are the most popular places and best hairdressers for the perfect haircut in Lafayette. Kevins Barber Shop and Parish Aligned Barber Company were named most in our survey.

Voted Top 5 Hair Salons and Barber Shops in Acadiana

B Salon and Spa

B Salon and Spa, Facebook

B Salon and Spa is located at 400 Johnston Street Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70503. For an appointment call (337) 534-4900.

The V Hair Studio

The V Hair Studio, Facebook

The V Hair Studio is located at 103 Acadiana Mall Circle Suite 210, Lafayette, LA 70503. For an appointment call (337) 278-9405.

Refined Oak Men's Grooming Parlor

Refined Oak, Facebook

Refined Oak Men's Grooming Parlor is located at 1009 Coolidge Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. For an appointment call (337) 450-0714.

Parished Aligned Barber Company

Parish Aligned Barber Company, Facebook

Parish Aligned Barber Company is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 143-C, Lafayette LA 70503. For an appointment call (337) 456-9062.

Kevin's Barber Shop

Kevin's Barber Shop, Facebook

Decided to give this place a try because it's closer to my house. I got a beard trim and it came out perfect. Excellent experience. Go see Adam and get yours done. -Corey T.

Incredibly consistent and professional! This is hands-down the best barber shop in Acadiana. Does not matter whose chair you sit in, you will be satisfied every time. PS they're fantastic with kids! -Byron G.

Adam Wellborn is the guy to see. He's been doing my hair and beard trims for a while now. Everybody here is chill and the environment is clean and relaxing. -Cole S.

Kevin's Barber Shop is located at 3015 Verot School Road, Lafayette, LA 70508. For an appointment call (337) 856-9600.

Congratulations to the Top 5 Men's barber shops and salons in Acadiana and all of those who didn't make the list as well. Thank you for keeping Acadiana's men the most handsome-looking men in the U.S.