One video on social media has left many scratching their head.

The Sadvocate, which is a satire page that highlights newsworthy issues in Baton Rouge, recently posted a video on their page that shows a man getting a haircut while on a bridge.

The bridge in the video resembles the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge and while the man is getting a cut, traffic continues to move in other lanes.

Sadvocate Sadvocate loading...

A truck, which could have been broken down or not, is blocking the far right lane on the bridge and that is where the men set up shop.

While the story that the Sadvocate has attached to this video is truly satire, the video of the man cutting hair on the bridge certainly seems legit.

Check out his video from a bridge and tell us what you think of it in the comments section.

Sadvocate Sadvocate loading...