Man Hilariously Lists the Reasons He Wishes He Could Say He’s From Louisiana
Josh Pray might be from Florida, but he has such a great understanding of what it means to be from Louisiana, you'd think he was born and raised here.
Why Do People Love Louisiana?
Josh is from Florida but he has an incredible understanding of Louisiana pride. In fact, he has such a deep understanding about us, he says he wishes he could tell people that he's from Louisiana.
In the video below titled "Louisiana is the Most Resilient State Ever Created", watch as he hilariously explains the five things he's learned about Louisiana.
From our love of tradition, to our accents, Who Dat Nation, to our resiliency, Josh truly understands what it's like to be from, and love being from Louisiana.
One our favorite points he makes is that Louisiana is more than just New Orleans.
This video is from 2020 when Drew Brees was still with the Saints, but Who Dat Nation still feel the same way about him.
You can see more funny videos from Josh on his Facebook page.