WWE Legend Mick Foley Scheduled to Make Appearance in Lafayette

WWE fans will like this one.

Lafayette Comedy has announced that Mick Foley will be part of their show on February 9, 2022, at Club 337.

The hardcore WWE Legend has given up the wrestling gear for the microphone and stage, and now his show "The Nice Day Tour” is coming to Lafayette, La.

Fans will not only be treated with comedy stand-up that night, but those in attendance will also be able to take part in a Q&A session and hear stories from his wrestling career.

Tickets are available now. So, if you know a wrestling fan, this may be a nice gift for the holiday season.

Personally, I'd love to hear his stories about the time he lost his ear in the ring, and when The Undertaker threw him off of the "Hell in The Cell" cage.

If you're a fan of comedy or professional wrestling, you will want to mark down the date February 9, 2022. This should be a great show.