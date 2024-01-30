On Friday night, a man was hit while walking along Verot School Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. Sadly, we have learned that the man has succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the victim has been identified as Daniel Ben, 39, of Lafayette.

Additionally, an arrest has been made in this incident.

44-year-old Lani Richard of Lafayette has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit and run.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Verot School Road just before 11:45 pm on Friday, January 26.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lafayette Police said their investigation revealed that the vehicle was headed south in the center turn lane on Verot School Road when it hit the man who was walking in the same lane. The vehicle then drove off.

The victim was unresponsive on the scene. He was administered CPR on the scene and then taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.