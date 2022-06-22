Man in Wheelchair Accused of Stealing Liquor From Store in Scott

Over the last few days, there have been some odd theft stories happening across Lafayette Parish.

On Monday, KPEL News reported on a story of a man allegedly stealing a Dad's wallet that was turned in by a child who found it in The Grand Theatre game room. The Dad was there playing games with his child during Father's Day weekend.

Suspects from Home Goods Alleged Theft, photo provided by Lafayette Police Suspects from Home Goods Alleged Theft, photo provided by Lafayette Police loading...

On Tuesday, Lafayette Police say three women allegedly used a credit card they stole from a victim they are accused of tricking by posing as employees of Home Goods.

Well, in Scott, a man with an amputated knee riding in a wheelchair is accused of stealing liquor from a local store in the 200 block of Destination Pointe. Google lists that address as Super One Foods.

Suspect, photo provided by Scott Police Suspect, photo provided by Scott Police loading...

Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Father's Day after the suspect entered the store. Officers say a suspect described as a black male possibly in his late 50's was observed removing the anti-theft devices from bottles of liquor. He then allegedly placed the liquor in his waist band and was seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Suspect Truck, photo provided by Scott PD Suspect Truck, photo provided by Scott PD loading...

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, they are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

