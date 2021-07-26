Man Refuses Medical Attention, Runs Away From Paramedics [VIDEO]

This dude was not going to the hospital.

A man was seen being loaded into an ambulance when he decided to escape from the stretcher and avoid a trip to a nearby medical facility.

Just as paramedics were going to get this guy in the ambulance, he jumps off of the stretches and runs away from the team there to treat him.

Twitter via Barstools

After a failed attempt to grab the man, paramedics let him run, and then it happens. The guy who was fleeing medical attention hits someone who appears to be carrying food on the tray.

They both fall to the ground and the guy who is fleeing paramedics continues on his way.

Twitter via Barstools

I assume that this guy wasn't seriously injured, but there had to be something wrong with him for paramedics to be called in.

I'll let you assume what his condition may have been.