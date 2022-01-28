Man in Baton Rouge Steals Ambulance, Crashes Into State Police Units After Chase

Louisiana State Police say a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning and proceeded to take Troopers on a high speed chase.

A spokesperson with LSP says the suspect hit two LSP units before being taken into custody.

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian shortly after 4:00 am on Friday, January 28. Several lanes had to be closed as a result of the crash.

If you have Baton Rouge interstate travel plans this morning, you are advised to use an alternate route at this time. Continue to keep an eye on the Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter page for the latest updates.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting LSP with the investigation.

As of now, authorities say the suspect is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked accordingly upon release.