Man Rides Horse Through Walmart With Dak Prescott Jersey On [VIDEO]
You don't see this very often.
A man, who was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey, rode a horse through a Walmart store in Arlington, Tx.
You can see a number of workers following the man on the horse, but he just continues on his way.
The man who is obviously a fan of the Dallas Cowboys even had a portion of the horse's tail painted blue.
Here's the video from Arlington.
Let me note here that the Walmart in Arlington is across the street from AT&T Stadium, and apparently, the man on the horse showed up outside the stadium prior to Sunday's game.
