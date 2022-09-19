You don't see this very often.

A man, who was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey, rode a horse through a Walmart store in Arlington, Tx.

You can see a number of workers following the man on the horse, but he just continues on his way.

The man who is obviously a fan of the Dallas Cowboys even had a portion of the horse's tail painted blue.

Here's the video from Arlington.

Let me note here that the Walmart in Arlington is across the street from AT&T Stadium, and apparently, the man on the horse showed up outside the stadium prior to Sunday's game.