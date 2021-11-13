Man Accused of Putting Spy Cams in Restroom Of Lafayette Building to Secretly Record People

When the manager of a Johnston street office building found a spycam in a 3rd-floor bathroom, they went directly to the police.

According to a report from KLFY, 48-year-old Billy Kartchner is accused of secretly recording people using spycams in a public restroom on the 3rd floor of the office building.

LPSO via KLFY

Lafayette Police spokesperson, Sgt Robin Green says the cameras were placed near the urinals with the intent to capture men. In total, there are 13 victims who were recorded over a three-month period of time. All of them were men.

On October 6th, the building manager of the building at 5750 Johnston Street came in to report a spy cam was found in the third-floor bathroom of his building

Kartchner worked in the building where he used the spy cams to record the men.

Investigators were able to seize the spy cams and videos from Kartchner's home using a search warrant and those items are currently in evidence according to the report from KLFY.

Sgt. Green said that she hopes this story helps people to become more alert when they do use public restrooms.

Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe this will open people’s eyes when they do go into the restroom. When you see something out of the ordinary, report it.

Kartchner has been charged with 18 counts of video voyeurism and faces up to two years in prison, fines up to $2,000, or both if convicted and would also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the company he worked for in the building, he is no longer employed there. See the full story here at KLFY.