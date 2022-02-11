Man Shot Multiple Times Near Hotels Off Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after Lafayette Police say he was shot multiple times Thursday night after walking out of a local establishment.
According to a press release from Lafayette PD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kettle Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. to find the injured victim.
This area is located around the numerous hotels just off the Evangeline Thruway near the I-10/I-49 Interchange.
According to officers on scene the man was shot by an unknown suspect who approached him after he walked out of the establishment.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana
These landmarks in and around Lafayette leave us in awe and, in some cases, make us think what their designers were thinking.
Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021
10 Great Love Songs By Louisiana Musicians
Louisiana is known around the world for the unique brands of music it's people have created. The Zydeco, Cajun, and swamp pop sounds are indeed one-of-a-kind, but the songwriters in those genres share a common trait with songwriters from the other forms of American music: They use their songs to express their love. So today, we present this compilation of love songs recorded by Louisiana musicians. Whether its Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or any other day, these songs will certainly help you say, "I love you, cher!"