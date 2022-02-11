Man Shot Multiple Times Near Hotels Off Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after Lafayette Police say he was shot multiple times Thursday night after walking out of a local establishment.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kettle Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. to find the injured victim.

Evangeline Thruway Near Hotels, Google street view Evangeline Thruway Near Hotels, Google street view loading...

This area is located around the numerous hotels just off the Evangeline Thruway near the I-10/I-49 Interchange.

According to officers on scene the man was shot by an unknown suspect who approached him after he walked out of the establishment.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

