Man Wanted in California Suspected of Shooting Teenager in Eunice
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after a 31-year-old man wanted in California allegedly shot him in the street late Wednesday night.
According to Eunice Police, the teenager is doing well after he was allegedly confronted by Xavier Bernard Watson in the 200 block of Acadia Street around 10:00 PM that night. Officers say family members put the boy in a vehicle and took him to the hospital.
Watson is still on the loose and Eunice Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Watson or have information about the shooting to please contact their office at (337) 457-2626 or Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.
