Man Wanted in California Suspected of Shooting Teenager in Eunice

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after a 31-year-old man wanted in California allegedly shot him in the street late Wednesday night.

According to Eunice Police, the teenager is doing well after he was allegedly confronted by Xavier Bernard Watson in the 200 block of Acadia Street around 10:00 PM that night. Officers say family members put the boy in a vehicle and took him to the hospital.

Watson is still on the loose and Eunice Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Watson or have information about the shooting to please contact their office at (337) 457-2626 or Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.

Murder Suspect Wanted By Opelousas Police

Davieontray Breaux, a man wanted in the fatal shooting of an adult and a 4-year-old female and the injuring of a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old, is still on the loose and Crime Stoppers of St. Landry Parish is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for his capture.

The shooting happened on April 27 on 719 Mia Street in Opelousas.

Davieontray Breaux - also known as Wiggi or Drako - is described as a 6’ 5” 200-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Davieontray Breaux, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Davieontray Breaux, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Breaux may also be in possession of a black Drako handgun and a black AR-15 style rifle.

