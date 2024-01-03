Catch Uniquely Fabulous Mardi Gras Styles for the Whole Family at These Louisiana Shops
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Dressing for Mardi Gras goes beyond ball gowns and chicken run costumes. In Louisiana, we show our Fat Tuesday spirit from Epiphany until Ash Wednesday. But where do you find the shops that have those fabulous tops, bottoms, and accessories you can wear every day?
You can always to find purple, green, and gold gear at most south Louisiana department stores, but truly unique fashion is found in the small businesses and boutiques throughout Lafayette and the surrounding parishes.
Boutiques have started posting their wares across social media, and a few of our friends sent us their ideas. We will continue to add to the list as we get your suggestions!
WILDFLOWER BOUTIQUE, LAFAYETTE
So cute!
JC KATE, LAFAYETTE
Mardi Gras style for bigs and littles.
SWEET CAROLINE BOUTIQUE, LAFAYETTE
Dress for the "pardi" top to toe.
THREADS, A CLOTHING BOUTIQUE, CROWLEY
Threads throws us lots to look at, including the bling.
LONDONEE & CO, RAYNE
Bring the style and the bling to the parade this year!
THE GIFT POD, YOUNGSVILLE
From tops to tumblers, and accessories, too. Check out those earrings!
CURTSY, BREAUX BRIDGE
Little revelers should look the part, too.
SIMPLY STITCHIN, ACADIA PARISH/ONLINE
The owners grew up and still live in Acadia Parish. They can even personalize your items!
PUDDLES & LACE, CROWLEY
Gotta love king cake for those sweeties in your life.
MANUEL SCREEN PRINTING, KAPLAN
Their Mardi Gras inventory is growing. Check out the clever styles they've created.
MODISH
You can get your Mardi Gras fashion going and grab a treat at the bakery in the store.
WHIPS PRINTZ, CROWLEY
For men, ladies, and littles, head to downtown Crowley for a pick up.
