Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Dressing for Mardi Gras goes beyond ball gowns and chicken run costumes. In Louisiana, we show our Fat Tuesday spirit from Epiphany until Ash Wednesday. But where do you find the shops that have those fabulous tops, bottoms, and accessories you can wear every day?

You can always to find purple, green, and gold gear at most south Louisiana department stores, but truly unique fashion is found in the small businesses and boutiques throughout Lafayette and the surrounding parishes.

Boutiques have started posting their wares across social media, and a few of our friends sent us their ideas. We will continue to add to the list as we get your suggestions!

WILDFLOWER BOUTIQUE, LAFAYETTE

So cute!

JC KATE, LAFAYETTE

Mardi Gras style for bigs and littles.

SWEET CAROLINE BOUTIQUE, LAFAYETTE

Dress for the "pardi" top to toe.

THREADS, A CLOTHING BOUTIQUE, CROWLEY

Threads throws us lots to look at, including the bling.

LONDONEE & CO, RAYNE

Bring the style and the bling to the parade this year!

THE GIFT POD, YOUNGSVILLE

From tops to tumblers, and accessories, too. Check out those earrings!

CURTSY, BREAUX BRIDGE

Little revelers should look the part, too.

SIMPLY STITCHIN, ACADIA PARISH/ONLINE

The owners grew up and still live in Acadia Parish. They can even personalize your items!

PUDDLES & LACE, CROWLEY

Gotta love king cake for those sweeties in your life.

MANUEL SCREEN PRINTING, KAPLAN

Their Mardi Gras inventory is growing. Check out the clever styles they've created.

MODISH

You can get your Mardi Gras fashion going and grab a treat at the bakery in the store.

WHIPS PRINTZ, CROWLEY

For men, ladies, and littles, head to downtown Crowley for a pick up.

