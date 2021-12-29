Lafayette police are searching the person who held up a Southside business at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery. A Lafayette police spokesperson would not confirm at which business the robbery occurred. The address suggests it's in a store in the strip mall in the Walmart parking lot.

Google

Investigators say the suspect pulled a gun on employees as he entered the store. The suspect then demanded cash from the register and the safe. Police say an employee complied and handed him an unknown amount of money. The suspect then ran out of a back door with the money.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male wearing black clothing and a red mask. Here's the surveillance photo released by the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette Police Department

