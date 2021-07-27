South Louisiana Community College has announced that masks will be mandatory again at all of its campuses beginning today (Tuesday, July 27).

An alert was sent out yesterday to all students notifying them of the change.

No other details were given.

Like most schools, earlier this spring, SLCC made the decision that students and faculty that were vaccinated would be able to ditch mask-wearing while on campus.

Those who were not vaccinated were still encouraged to wear a mask on campus, but a mandate was not enforced.

With the rapid increase of COVID cases in the state, many are left wondering if more schools will re-implement mask mandates.