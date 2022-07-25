Ochsner Health System Re-Implements Mask Wearing Due to Covid Spike

The Ochsner Health System has made changes to its mask policies due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections across the state.

Masks will now be required at all of their facilities in all common and patient areas. This pertains to employees, patients, and visitors.

Ochsner said that masks will be made available at the entrances to facilities.

Masks must be worn properly, ensuring that the nose and mouth are covered. Children under two years old are excluded from this requirement.

Ochsner will continue routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients, including inpatients, outpatients, and procedural areas. However, visitors will be asked to leave if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory infection, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, have a pending COVID-19 test for symptoms, are unable or refuse to wear a mask, or do not comply with current policy.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 will be allowed no more than two visitors per day between the hours of 7:00 am and 9:00 pm. Visitors must remain in the patient's room at all times, wearing appropriate PPE.

There are special circumstances in which more than two visitors will be allowed, including:

Palliative/Comfort Care (which may include family meetings, palliative medicine consults, or comfort-focused treatments) - Spouse/partner, children, parents, and siblings may visit together between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm with sleep accommodation provided for only one support person overnight.

