Massive Fight at Shreveport High School Leads to 14 Arrests

A scary situation at Southwood High School when a massive fight breaks out on campus. Around 3 p.m., the school resource officer assigned to Southwood High School responded to a multi-person brawl at the campus courtyard in front of the student center.

Nine deputies came to help when the resource officer called for backup..

Fourteen male students were taken into custody. All will be charged with disturbing the peace.

The assistant school principal was punched during the chaotic altercation. One student will be charged with battery of a school teacher.

18-year-old Devin Welch, a student at Southwood, was pepper sprayed and hand-cuffed after he resisted arrest and made threatening statements to the school resource officer and one of the school’s staff members. He will be charged with resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.