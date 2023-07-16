LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The abandoned hotel at 1421 SE Evangeline Thruway near Pinhook Road in Lafayette has been an eyesore for years.

A place where homeless people have been known to occupy, the building has been considered seriously blighted property and a potential fire hazard for years. That's according to the Lafayette Fire Department, who says progress was being made to demolish the structures by the Lafayette Development and Planning Department.

Well, the nightmare for local firefighters came true around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning as Lafayette firefighters responded to find one of the large two-story buildings on the property being engulfed in flames. As crews arrived, it didn't take long to realize that they were going to need help from across and even outside of the parish, calling on firefighters and water tankers from all parish fire departments and Breaux Bridge, as well as an aerial ladder from Broussard FD.

It took four hours before the large fire was under control. In all, 60 firefighters responded to the scene. One Lafayette firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury.

Fire crews have stayed on the scene all morning extinguishing spot fires with the help of a large excavator from the Public Works Department. They are expected to stay on scene for several more hours.

Firefighters have been interviewing people and have not found any evidence to indicate any victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

