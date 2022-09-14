Maurice Woman Turns Herself into Lafayette Police after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Ambassador Caffery

A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that a Maurice woman has turned herself in following a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on September 10, 2022. The incident resulted in a 58-year-old Lafayette man being left dead on Ambassador Caffrey.

Lafayette Police Department, Facebook Lafayette Police Department, Facebook loading...

The KPEL News team recently reported on a hit-and-run incident along Ambassador Caffery that left one man dead. Now, a press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that the woman responsible for the incident has turned herself in.

The incident occurred on September 10, 2022 in the early hours of the morning. Sometime around 3:00 a.m., a man walking on Ambassador Caffery was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery near where Golden Corral, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Hooters are located.

The victim in the incident was 58-year-old Rodney James Dural. Police say that they found the Lafayette man lying dead in the roadway.

Maurice Woman Turns Herself into Lafayette Police after Fatal Hit-and-Run

A press release from the Lafayette Police Department has provided an update on this incident, as Kimberly Dickinson of Maurice has turned herself in.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Dickinson and she was charged with felony hit-and-run as well as driving under suspension.

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You