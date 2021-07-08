McDonald’s is Rewarding Customers with Free Fries on “World Famous Fan Day”

McDonald’s is launching their new app and MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program and we could not be more excited!

To celebrate the new program McDonald’s will be giving away free fries on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to every customer and that's not it… they will also be giving away free fries for life to one lucky customer.

I bet you are wondering how do I sign up to get this deal?

It's easy! All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app and sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program. From there, members simply need to add the deal to their cart, place their mobile order, and redeem their fries at a participating Mcdonald's.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

In addition to giving away free medium fries on Tuesday, McDonald’s will also be hosting a World Famous Fan Contest, which will give one lucky customer the chance to win free fries for life. If you would like to enter this giveaway, all fans need to do is tweet their love out for Mcdonald's on Twitter. This giveaway will run from July 13- July 20. To have your Tweet counted in the giveaway be sure to include hashtags reading #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and the home state of the entrant (like #CA or #TX). Additional rules and restrictions apply.

McDonald's fans who sign up for the MyMcDonald's Rewards Program can also earn up to 1,500 points after making their first purchase. Registered members can earn 100 points for every $1 spent on orders that are placed through the app. Customers can also earn points when checking out inside of the restaurant by scanning their QR codes at the register.

