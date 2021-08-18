McNeese To Participate In The ‘Shot for $100′ Program

McNeese State University announced yesterday that they will be participating in the Shot For $100 program.

The program is a COVID-19 vaccination initiative for college students in Louisiana that offers a $100 gift card for the first 75,000 residents that get the vaccine.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 18 to 29-year-olds are one of the least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana, and they are currently reporting the most cases statewide.

Govenror John Bel Edwards had this to say about the program in a press release:

With the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and its devastating impact on our communities including younger populations, we are seeing more young people go sleeves up. And that’s good. More than anything, students want an in-person college experience. But to do that safely, we need more shots in arms. It's in everyone's interest that our young people get the COVID vaccine to protect themselves, their families and friends, and their larger communities.

McNeese is setting up a free vaccine clinic for students tomorrow who are interested in getting vaccinated and signing up for Shot For $100:

When: Thursday, August 19 from 9:00am to 12:00pm

Where: The former Holbrook Computer Lab

The former Holbrook Computer Lab Register: Click Here

After being vaccinated, students will be given a deactivated gift card. They will then be able to activate the card and load the $100 by registering the card on shotfor100.com.